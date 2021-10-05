Expand / Collapse search
No charges anticipated in deadly Old Fourth Ward shooting, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Old Fourth Ward
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said an Atlanta homeowner fatally shot an intruder who entered the home through a window on Monday in Old Fourth Ward.

Police do not anticipate charging the homeowner, who remained at the scene on Howell Street and cooperated with police. 

Investigators determined the suspect killed in the incident entered the home through a window and then attacked the homeowner.

Police said a person was hospitalized after the incident. Police said both the homeowner and intruder were shot, but it's unclear if the homeowner shot themselves or if the intruder shot them. 

Atlanta Public Schools canceled all after-school activities at David T. Howard Middle School. 

