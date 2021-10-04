Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
Shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Old Fourth Ward
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police at the scene of a deadly double shooting on Howell Street NE in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. Police say one person was killed and a second taken to the hospital (FOX 5 Atlanta).

ATLANTA - One person was killed and a second person taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened on Howell Street NE, which is south of the Freedom Park walking trail.

SKYFOX over the scene of a deadly double shooting investigation on Howell Street in Atlanta Old Fourth Ward.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen. A number of people appeared to be speaking with police.

SKYFOX over the scene of a deadly double shooting investigation on Howell Street in Atlanta Old Fourth Ward.

FOX 5 is working to gain additional details.

