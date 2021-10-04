Shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
ATLANTA - One person was killed and a second person taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened on Howell Street NE, which is south of the Freedom Park walking trail.
SKYFOX over the scene of a deadly double shooting investigation on Howell Street in Atlanta Old Fourth Ward.
SKYFOX flew over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen. A number of people appeared to be speaking with police.
FOX 5 is working to gain additional details.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.