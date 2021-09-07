Newnan officer’s patrol car now a memorial outside his department

The patrol car for a Newnan policeman who died of COVID-19 has been posted outside his department to allow the public to show their support for him and his family.

Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away last week from the virus.

The Newnan Police Department announced last Friday that Officer Gutierrez had passed away from COVID-19 after fighting the virus for weeks in the hospital.

Frankie Gutierrez (Newnan Police Department).

Gutierrez was a school resource officer at Welch Elementary School. The 46-year-old was married with three children, including a new baby.

Many in the community have already visited the memorial and placed flowers and mementos on his patrol car.

Funeral services will be held this Thursday. The department is asking for the community to line the streets of the Newnan Square just before 10 a.m.

SkyFox Drone view of the Newnan Police Department with Officer Frankie Gutierrez’s patrol outside (FOX 5 Atlanta).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family.

