Newnan police officer passes away from COVID-19 complications, chief says

article

The Newnan Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Frankie Gutierrez passed away from complications of COVID-19, according to Newnan Chief of Police Brent Blankenship.

"He fought with all of his might," Blankenship said. "During his time at the department he quickly grew to become family. There was not a day that went by that he was not smiling and laughing. He will be missed by all of us here at NPD. We ask that you continue with your prayers and support for his family during this difficult time."

RELATED: Community rallies around Carroll County deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Across the state, more Georgians are being diagnosed with COVID-19 than ever before. This week, the state passed its previous January high for positive tests. The rolling seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests rose to 9,641 per day Tuesday, topping the previous Jan. 11 high of 9,635, according to Georgia Department of Public Health figures.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.