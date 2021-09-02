Community rallies around Carroll County deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Friends, family, and members of the community gathered in support of Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Smith who is hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Deputy Smith is in the ICU at Tanner Medical Center. His co-workers say he's a fighter and they're praying for his full recovery.

"We know prayer changes things and we know God can make a difference," said Sheriff Terry Langley.

Deputy Smith may have been the catalyst for bringing everyone together, but Sheriff Terry Langley says they're also praying for all of those who are suffering from this virus.

"There's at least 90 patients here with COVID, at least 26 of them are in ICU on ventilators so we want to pray for them," said Sheriff Langley.

Deputy Jody Smith (Carroll County Sheriff's Office )

They're also praying for the overworked healthcare workers who are taking care of them.

During the prayer service, Deputy Smith's nurse came out to give his wife a hug and an update on how he's doing.

"She told him 'your wife and daughter and all your friends are outside and I'm going to tell them hey, and he said ok.' He doesn't have the breath right now to really talk, just little words," said Cheryl Smith.

Cheryl Smith is thankful to have the communities support. She says having her husband in the hospital all this time has been scary, but she knows he won't give up the fight.

'We have faith, he's coming through this," said Smith.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

