Officers called to Trap House Museum after police say teen was accidentally shot

A teen was rushed to the hospital after what police are calling an accidental shooting in southwest Atlanta on Friday evening.

Police said officers were called out to the Travis St. address for the Trap Music Museum just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived police said they discovered the victim was taken to the hospital by someone at the scene.

Investigators met with the 16-year-old boy, who sustained an apparent graze wound, and were told it was an accident.

The boy is expected to survive his wounds.

The Trap Music Museum was the scene of a shooting that left at least four people injured during the early morning hours of May 16. Dashcam video from an Uber driver’s car captured the chaos following the shooting.

Atlanta police continue to investigate both shootings.

The museum has interactive exhibits and an escape room. The museum pays tribute to the popular music genre and is partially owned by Atlanta native and artist T.I.

