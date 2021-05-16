Shots fired outside Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, police say

At least for people were injured in a shooting outside the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, police said Sunday.

Police said officers arrived at the scene on Travis Street at around 3:40 a.m. to find three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said all three of them were conscious when they were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said Grady Hospital notified the Atlanta Police Department of a woman shot at the same location. She was privately driven to Grady Hospital, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the four victims were walking to their cars when a suspect — or possibly multiple suspects — driving a black Dodge Charger with red stripes began shooting at them group.

Police have not determined the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

The Trap Music Museum has interactive exhibits and an escape room. The museum pays tribute to the popular music genre and is partially owned by Atlanta native and artist T.I.

