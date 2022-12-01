Obama campaigns with Warnock in Atlanta as Graham rallies with Walker in Woodstock

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker featured high profile political figures at competing rallies Thursday night in North Georgia.

Former President Barack Obama headlining a campaign event for Warnock, the rally at Pullman Yards in Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood was likely the largest event of Warnock's runoff campaign.

Warnock says he's encouraged by the early voting turnout, but this is no time to let up.

"We gotta keep our foot on the gas all the way to victory," said Warnock.

Warnock took a jab at the recent controversy surrounding Walker's residency after it was reported he got a tax break on a home given to those who have a permanent residence in Texas.

"You deserve a senator who actually lives in Georgia!" said Warnock.

The former president said Walker isn't qualified to be a senator. He said voters deserve a senator like Raphael Warnock who they can be proud of and who will fight for Georgians.

"We're going to bring it home, let's make this happen Georgia!" said Mr. Obama.

As for Warnock's opponent, Walker had a big political figure of his own rallying for him. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), joined Walker in Woodstock. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was originally scheduled to speak, but cancelled due to a family emergency.

"Georgia, you got a chance to make America a better place," Graham said. "Don't let us down.

Walker told voters he's not a politician and that he is committed to fighting for them if he wins the runoff.

"I'm gonna speak for all babies, I'm gonna speak for all police officers, and I'm gonna speak for our military because we need somebody in Washington who can speak for justice," Walker said. "And I'm not that politician, I'm that warrior because I'm not gonna say what they want me to say, I'm gonna say the truth and the truth will set you free."

Walker has another campaign event on Friday in Warner Robbins.

More than one million people have already voted in this runoff between Warnock and Walker during the early voting period.

