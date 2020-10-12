NWS confirms 5 tornadoes in Georgia during weekend storms

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornados formed in Georgia as Hurricane Delta moved across the state over the weekend.

Officials say the strongest of the five tornadoes happened around 4:34 p.m. in Newton County 1 mile west of Covington Saturday.

That tornado, estimated at having wind speeds of around 90 mph, touched down near the intersection of Washington Street and Walker Bend Parkway and caused damage to a homeless shelter nearby. Shelter officials said there were about 40 people inside the structure at the time.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Two people were treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a tornado touched down a little over a mile away from Concord in Pike County, uprooting trees before lifting off the ground.

Advertisement

In Clayton County, a tornado ended up lasting for just a minute near Maddox Road close to Stockbridge Georgia at 7:45 p.m. In that minute officials say it damaged trees and the roof and siding of a home.

SEE MORE: Cleanup continues after train derailment in Lilburn sparks chemical fire

DeKalb County saw a tornado touch down north of Interstate 20 near Wesley Chapel Road and Cross Lane. The extensive damage from this weather event was in the area of Lindsey Drive, Oak Valley Road, Sherwood Avenue, and Hayne Drive, where officials say trees fell on homes and knocked down power lines.

The final tornado touched ground west of Bethesda Park between Lilburn and Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County at 8:43 p.m. Officials say the tornado knocked down trees but did not cause major damage as it crossed Lawrenceville Highway.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.