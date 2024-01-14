'Keep the roads clear': GDOT begins snow, ice prep in Northwest Georgia

Northwest Georgia is getting ready for snow and ice over the next few days. GDOT crews have already been hard at work making sure the roadways will be safe.

As of Sunday night, District 6 had 35 trucks on the roadways pre-treating them with brine.

"Our plan is to be prepared. We want the roads to be clear, and to do that we're going to be working all night into tomorrow, all day tomorrow into Tuesday," Joe Schulman with GDOT said.

"By tomorrow evening, we will have put out more than 200,000 gallons of brine throughout Northwest Georgia," he added.

The salty mixture prevents snow and ice from freezing on the roadway. That's a concern with temperatures expected to drop below freezing in many spots this week.

"Almost all the counties will be covered. The only ones we will be doing tomorrow will be some of those counties in the southern and western side of the district, but we will still cover those," Schulman said.

"And then we're going to go start pre-treating bridges and overpasses throughout the area," he added.

We're told the district will be fully staffed heading into the week to make sure the roadways are protected.

"The most important thing is to give our crews room to work. We're working hard to keep the roads clear and safe for everybody. We're going to try to clear those roads and our crews need space to work out of," Schulman explained.

Officials are asking anyone in this area to stay off the roadways if you can until this system moves through.