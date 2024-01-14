Expand / Collapse search

Freezing temperatures, possible snow: Where to find warming centers across metro Atlanta this week

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Weekend forecast

Did someone say snow? Here's the likelihood we'll see some this weekend in your FOX 5 Storm Team forecast.

Several warming centers are opening this week around the metro Atlanta area as temperatures continue to drop. The FOX 5 Storm Team is even looking into the possibility of snow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Whitfield County
  • Murray County
  • Fannin County
  • Gilmer County
  • Union County
  • Towns County
  • Chattooga County
  • Gordon County
  • Pickens County
  • Floyd County
  • Bartow County
  • Polk County
  • Haralson County

A winter storm warning has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Dade County
  • Walker County
  • Catoosa County

Check out the latest Weather Alert Messages.

DeKalb County warming centers open Jan. 16-18

The following warming centers are open 24 hours a day, beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16:

  • Exchange Park Recreation Center; 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
  • Mason Mill Recreation Center; 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur
  • Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive; Scottdale
  • Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta

The following warming centers are open overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16:

  • Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
  • Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
  • Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
  • North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

If you have information on additional warming centers, please send email details to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.