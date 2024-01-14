Freezing temperatures, possible snow: Where to find warming centers across metro Atlanta this week
Several warming centers are opening this week around the metro Atlanta area as temperatures continue to drop. The FOX 5 Storm Team is even looking into the possibility of snow.
A winter weather advisory has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday:
- Whitfield County
- Murray County
- Fannin County
- Gilmer County
- Union County
- Towns County
- Chattooga County
- Gordon County
- Pickens County
- Floyd County
- Bartow County
- Polk County
- Haralson County
A winter storm warning has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Dade County
- Walker County
- Catoosa County
DeKalb County warming centers open Jan. 16-18
The following warming centers are open 24 hours a day, beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16:
- Exchange Park Recreation Center; 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
- Mason Mill Recreation Center; 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur
- Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive; Scottdale
- Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta
The following warming centers are open overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16:
- Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
- Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
- Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
- North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
If you have information on additional warming centers, please send email details to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.