Freezing temperatures, possible snow: Where to find warming centers across metro Atlanta this week

Several warming centers are opening this week around the metro Atlanta area as temperatures continue to drop. The FOX 5 Storm Team is even looking into the possibility of snow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday:

Whitfield County

Murray County

Fannin County

Gilmer County

Union County

Towns County

Chattooga County

Gordon County

Pickens County

Floyd County

Bartow County

Polk County

Haralson County

A winter storm warning has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday:

Dade County

Walker County

Catoosa County

DeKalb County warming centers open Jan. 16-18

The following warming centers are open 24 hours a day, beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16:

Exchange Park Recreation Center; 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Mason Mill Recreation Center; 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur

Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive; Scottdale

Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta

The following warming centers are open overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16:

Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

