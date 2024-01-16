North Georgia & Atlanta school closings for Jan. 17, 2024

A number of school districts, governments and other organizations in Georgia have announced closings, delays, or remote learning for Wednesday ahead of a blast of arctic air that will drop temperatures dangerously low.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight into early Wednesday. The wind chill will also be significant. Aggressive northwesterly 15 to 20 mph winds will lead to dangerously low wind chill values across north Georgia.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest, with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the following areas: Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County and Lamar County.

This wind chill advisory expires at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17.

A number of North Georgia and metro Atlanta counties have opened warming centers and/or shelters.

