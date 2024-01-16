Warming centers/shelters open in metro Atlanta area ahead of dangerously cold temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - With temperatures expected to reach the teens early Wednesday mornings, warming centers or shelters will be available for those who need them. Hours and restrictions may vary by location.
Clayton County Parks & Recreation Centers -- 8 a.m. Jan. 16 to noon Jan. 17
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex
Virginia Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale
Jim Huie Recreation Center & Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center, 9045 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro
Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road, Riverdale
Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro
South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton
Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters, 7810 Highway 86, Riverdale -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clayton County Police Department, Community Room, 7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro -- Open 24 hours
First Baptist Jonesboro Church, 148 Church Street, Jonesboro
Cathie's House at The Chapel Jonesboro, 1565 Commercial Court, Jonesboro – 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Cathie's House is also looking for donations of blankets, coats, fruit, snacks, lunch meat etc. for those who need it.
DeKalb County has 4 warming centers open for residents to use in the following locations 24 hours a day beginning 8 a.m. Tues., Jan 16, through 8 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 18, at the following warming center locations:
Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur
Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale
Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta
In addition, DeKalb County will continue to make available four overnight warming centers for residents on Tues., Jan. 16, through Thurs., Jan. 18, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations with special transportation provided each morning to the above specified 24-hour Warming Center locations.
Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
The Gilmer Warming Center at 1561 S. Main St. in Ellijay will be open until 8 a.m. Jan. 17. Pets are welcome.
Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below.
Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. The warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or
Bus route 50, stop 5047
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023
Snellville microtransit
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
Lawrenceville microtransit
To submit information to be added to this list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.