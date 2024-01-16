Warming centers/shelters open in metro Atlanta area ahead of dangerously cold temperatures

With temperatures expected to reach the teens early Wednesday mornings, warming centers or shelters will be available for those who need them. Hours and restrictions may vary by location.

CLAYTON COUNTY

Clayton County Parks & Recreation Centers -- 8 a.m. Jan. 16 to noon Jan. 17

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex

Virginia Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale

Jim Huie Recreation Center & Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center, 9045 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro

Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road, Riverdale

Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro

South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters, 7810 Highway 86, Riverdale -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clayton County Police Department, Community Room, 7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro -- Open 24 hours

First Baptist Jonesboro Church, 148 Church Street, Jonesboro

Cathie's House at The Chapel Jonesboro, 1565 Commercial Court, Jonesboro – 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Cathie's House is also looking for donations of blankets, coats, fruit, snacks, lunch meat etc. for those who need it.

DEKALB COUNTY

DeKalb County has 4 warming centers open for residents to use in the following locations 24 hours a day beginning 8 a.m. Tues., Jan 16, through 8 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 18, at the following warming center locations:

Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur

Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta



In addition, DeKalb County will continue to make available four overnight warming centers for residents on Tues., Jan. 16, through Thurs., Jan. 18, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations with special transportation provided each morning to the above specified 24-hour Warming Center locations.

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

GILMER COUNTY

The Gilmer Warming Center at 1561 S. Main St. in Ellijay will be open until 8 a.m. Jan. 17. Pets are welcome.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below.

Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. The warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or

Bus route 50, stop 5047

Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Snellville microtransit

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Lawrenceville microtransit





