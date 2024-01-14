Georgia Arctic blast timeline: Snow moving into North Georgia, massive drop in temps coming
Several warming centers are opening this week around the metro Atlanta area as temperatures continue to drop. The FOX 5 Storm Team is even looking into the possibility of snow.
While the front of arctic air will avoid most of the metro Atlanta area on Monday, the impacts of the winter storm will cause a dramatic temperature drop that could be a dangerous level of cold.
Highs in Atlanta will get up to the 50s on Monday, but those temperatures will drop more than 30 degrees by Wednesday morning.
In northwest Georgia, the front will hit and possibly transform any moisture rolling into the area into an ice mix or possible snow flurries.
A variety of wintry precipitation can fall over far northern Georgia through Monday. In the case of Atlanta, there may be a brief period of rain and/or mix on Monday evening, but we aren't currently expecting travel issues around the metro area.
The rain will wrap up quickly early Tuesday, followed by frigid air taking over.
Wednesday morning will be the coldest, with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. That will be the first arctic blast. The second one will happen at the end of the week after another system rolls through. After a quick rebound to highs near 50 on Thursday, the metro area should get a brief period of rain on Thursday night. Wintry precipitation is again possible in northwest Georgia.
A winter storm warning has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Catoosa County
- Dade County
- Fannin County
- Murray County
- Walker County
- Whitfield County
A winter weather advisory has been issued in the following counties for 1 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday:
- Bartow County
- Chattooga County
- Cherokee County
- Dawson County
- Fannin County
- Floyd County
- Gilmer County
- Gordon County
- Haralson County
- Lumpkin County
- Murray County
- Pickens County
- Polk County
- Towns County
- Union County
- White County
- Whitfield County
DeKalb County warming centers open Jan. 16-18
The following warming centers are open 24 hours a day, beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 16:
- Exchange Park Recreation Center; 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
- Mason Mill Recreation Center; 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur
- Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive; Scottdale
- Frontline Response International; 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta
The following warming centers are open overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16:
- Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
- Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
- Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
- North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
