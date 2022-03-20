No injuries in Decatur shooting, police say

Decatur Police are investigating after two people fire several gunshots at each other Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the gunfire happened the area of Electric Avenue and Robin Street. Officers responded to the scene in reference to two individuals discharging firearms.

No injuries were reported.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

An investigation in underway.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

