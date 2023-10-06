NLDS rematch: Braves fans looking for revenge against Phillies

Two powerhouses of the NL East face off Saturday at Truist for what's becoming an annual postseason grudge match.

Saturday night, the MLB-best Atlanta Braves square off in the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last season, the Phillies knocked the Braves out of the playoffs. Now fans are looking for revenge.

With a league-high 104 wins and a Major League Baseball record seven batters with 30 or more home runs, Braves fans are confident these playoffs will be different.

"I don't think Philly is ready for this at all," one Braves fan told FOX 5.

The team clinched home-field advantage in September with a sweep of the struggling Cubs, which could mean all the difference.

"(Truist Park) is one of the best atmospheres in baseball," first baseman Matt Olson said. "A bunch of fans who come out and support, understand the game. It’s the best place to play."

The team has spent the five-day break between the end of the regular season and start of the postseason practicing and getting ready for the rematch.

"I think it’s just as we processed all this and doing something different than we did last year," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I thought we did a good job last year, but it wasn’t good enough, I don’t think."

Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 after both scoring against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on September 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Truist Park has sold out for the postseason. The Braves are expecting roughly 42,000 fans for each game with another 10,000 to 20,000 cheering the team on out in The Battery.

To get ready for all the fans, preparations have been underway all week. The Braves organization says they are adding new merchandise, doing more game day activities and offering new food options like a giant meatball plate and brisket sandwich.

Saturday's game will start at 6:07 p.m.

Friday, the team is asking fans to Rep the A by wearing Braves gear and sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #AsOneATL.

