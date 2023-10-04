Truist Park reveals new tasty food options for Braves postseason

Fans are counting down the minutes until the Atlanta Braves start their postseason quest for another World Series title.

The Atlanta Braves say Truist Park is sold out for the postseason, and they are expecting roughly 42,000 fans for each game with thousands more cheering on the team at The Battery.

To get ready for all the hungry fans, the culinary experts at the stadium are pulling out all the stops with new dishes.

Truist Park tweeted out a video showing off the new "Postseason Bites," and boy, do they look tasty!

First, there's the Whole 'Nother Ball Game, which is an all-beef Italian meatball braised for two hours, placed in a glove-inspired bread bowl, and covered in fresh mozzarella.

There's also the Sweet Grounder - a charbroiled sweet Italian sausage with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, tobacco onions, and garlic aioli on a hoagie roll.

The Brushback is a half-pound of beef brisket smoked for 12 hours and then covered in caramelized sweet onions, mushrooms, and jalapenos.

And it's not Atlanta without some lemon pepper. That's where the giant Chicken Ain't Nothing but a Blue Bird sandwich comes in. It comes double-stack style with fried lemon pepper wet chicken breasts and green tomatoes between three glazed donuts and finished with a peach bourbon coulis and powdered sugar.

If you didn't get enough chicken, there's the Fowl Pole, a trio of sweet tea-brined fried chicken thighs with a sauce trio of Carolina mustard, hot honey, and Coca-Cola barbeque.

The Braves' postseason play begins this Saturday when they play either the Philadelphia Phillies or Miami Marlins.

You can claim a ticket for Wednesday or Thursday's postseason workouts by going to Braves.com/Postseason.

