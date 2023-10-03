Braves, Truist Park preparing for postseason, fans invited to workouts

FOX 5 Atlanta is getting a sneak peek into how the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park are preparing for the postseason.

To celebrate, for the first time ever, fans have been invited to watch postseason workouts at the ballpark today, Wednesday and Thursday.

The team workout will start at about 5 p.m. Tuesday with gates opening at 4:30. To claim the tickets, go to Braves.com/postseason. The workouts are open to everyone.

As for the post-season, the Braves say the park is sold out and they are expecting roughly 42,000 fans for each game inside with another 10,000 to 20,000 outside in The Battery.

Everyone has another World Series title on their mind ahead of the first postseason game on Saturday.

The legendary Braves player Andruw Jones will throw out the pitch for that game.

The Braves organization says they are ready for the game and are ready for the fans. That means new food offerings for the fans and more.