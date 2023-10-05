Map: Here's what states are cheering on the Braves in the playoffs

When it comes to Major League Baseball's postseason, many states across the country say they're "For the A."

A new map is giving a look at what parts of the country are cheering on the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs.

Sports betting site BetOnline tracked over 200,000 posts on X using different hashtags from across the country and connected them with geotagged data.

According to the map, the Braves have some of the highest support for the postseason with 10 states cheering the team on.

TRUIST PARK REVEALS NEW TASTY FOOD OPTIONS FOR BRAVES POSTSEASON

(Courtesy of BetOnline)

The only team with more support was the Baltimore Orioles, who snatched up 11 states in the Northeast and the Midwest. Tied with the Braves with 10 was the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For the Braves, who clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs last month with a decisive sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the team's base of support consists of most of the South outside a few states cheering on the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and Astros.

The team is feeling the postseason excitement. The Braves say Truist Park is sold out for the playoffs, and they are expecting roughly 42,000 fans for each game with thousands more cheering on the team at The Battery.

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the NL East at Citizens Bank Park on September 13, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Braves' postseason play begins this Saturday when they have a highly-anticipated rematch against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team beat them in four games in the National League Division Series last season.

You can claim a ticket for Thursday's postseason workouts by going to Braves.com/Postseason.