Crook caught on camera threatens employee, Newnan police say

Newnan police need help finding the man they say stole from a vape shop and threatened to shoot an employee.

The incident happened at the Vapor Fog smoke shop on Thursday evening.

"He asked if I wanted to get shot and I declined his offer," Grant Warner said.

"I’ve been told not to chase people, but my first instinct was to hop over the counter to try to get back something that was relatively stupid to chase something after," Warner said.

Bold moments caught on camera after a man is caught stealing from Vapor Fog smoke shop in Newnan.

Surveillance video shows the man who Newnan police want in connection to a theft at a smoke shop on July 21, 2022. (Vapor Fog Smoke Shop)

The man can be seen looking around the store and made his move when an employee, Grant Warner, helped another customer.

"While I was helping them out, I heard something fall. These draws are jiggly, so I heard something fall. I heard a door jiggly over where I wasn’t, so I turned around, and kind of like how you catch a kid doing something that he’s not supposed to. He had his hand in the case and was just looking at me, and continued to stare at me," Warner said.

That’s when the man made a run for the exit with Warner right behind.

"When I got to the door and tried to get it from him, he yanked back, and dug his nails into me, that’s where I got this mark right there," Warner said. "He looked at me and asked if I wanted to get shot over what he was trying to take, and I realized I didn’t want to. I turned around and let him take whatever he had grabbed."

Newnan police confirm they are investigating the incident. Warner said the man got away with about $30 worth of pre-rolled products and wasn’t sure if the man actually had a gun. He didn’t want to chance it.

"You always hear stuff like that happening to stores like this, liquor stores and smoke shops, but it always comes as a shock when it happens to you personally. Especially in your hometown," Warner said.

Come forward if you recognize the man in the video or know anything that could help Newnan police.