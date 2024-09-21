Newnan man charged with murder of woman at gun store

A Newnan man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman at a local gun shop late Friday night.

Newnan police responded to Oz Tactical, a guns, knives and ammunition store on East Court Square, where 28-year-old Olivia Faith Robinson of Newnan was found shot to death.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers determined 34-year-old William Brannon Owens of Newnan was the shooter.

Owens was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was booked at the Coweta County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.