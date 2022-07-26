Man arrested for posing as utility worker, burglarizing elderly Newnan woman, police say

Newnan police say a tip led officers to a man who investigators said posed as a utility worker to steal from a senior citizen.

Tyler Scott English, 29, was charged with first-degree burglary and elderly exploitation.

A wanted poster for English was posted to the Newnan Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday. It was shared more than 5,000 times. The post has since been updated to announce English’s arrest.

(City of Newnan Police Department)

Police said he pretended to be an employee for Newnan Utilities and talked his way into the home of an 80-year-old resident. Once inside, police said he stole a large amount of cash from her purse.

English was booked into the Coweta County Jail.