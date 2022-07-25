Police: Newnan man posed as utility worker to steal from elderly victim

article

Newnan police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a utility worker to steal from an elderly woman.

Officials say 29-year-old Tyler Scott English is wanted for the charges of felony first-degree burglary and exploitation of elderly persons.

According to investigators, English posed as an employee to enter the home of his 80-year-old victim.

While inside the woman's home, officials say English stole money from her purse.

"She's a retiree and doesn't need people stealing her money. So, we're asking you to contact your local law enforcement if you happen to know where Tyler Scott English is," the City of Newnan Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The suspect is known to frequent Carrollton and Carroll County, reportedly has a substance abuse problem, and may be seeking to leave the area. He also goes by the name "Tyler Orr."

If you have any information about where English may be, please call the City of Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.