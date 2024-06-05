Third arrest, more to come in shootout at Newnan apartment complex

article

Newnan police are expecting more arrests to be made in a shootout at an apartment complex late last month.

Shots were fired near the Eastgate Apartments at 11 Dowdell Street at around 9:45 p.m. on May 28. No one was injured.

Teen brothers, 17-year-old Kaleb Tavarion Mayner and 19-year-old Kayvion Donnell Mayner, were caught and arrested the very next day.

They were each charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Discharging Firearm on the Property of Another, Pointing a Gun at Another, three counts of Criminal Damage to Property 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass, Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Reckless Conduct.

A third suspect, Travis Jermaine Blount, Jr., was arrested on May 31. He was charged with tampering with evidence, which is a felony. He was released on bond.

Police believe they will be making more arrests soon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 770-254-2355 Ext. 155.