Newnan man douses uncle's home in gasoline, sets it on fire, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested for torching his uncle's Newnan home on Monday, police said.

Cedric Deante Prather was arrested less than an hour after firefighters arrived at the Westgate Park Drive home. He was charged with first-degree arson.

"Mr. Prather, in the interview, did admit to starting the fire, but would not give us an explanation why," said Newnan Police Sgt. Mike Condit.

Police said Prather, who is the owner’s nephew and lived at the home at the time, had been seen earlier Monday walking around the property with a gas can.

Cedric Deante Prather (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Fire investigators said the home went up quickly from the fast-spreading fire, fueled by gasoline on the inside. Four people were inside and everyone made it out safely.

"They’re very lucky based on, you know, how quickly the house went up, they were able to get out safely, surprisingly there was no injuries or fatalities involved," Sgt. Mike Condit - Newnan Police

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading and got the fire under control within a half hour.

Police said the homeowner, who is known for taking in people and letting them stay at his home, especially family members, heard a loud pop and discovered smoke and flames in the front corridor.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Investigators say a fire was set intentionally at a Westgate Park Drive home in Newnan on August 1, 2022. (FOX 5)

He told police his nephew jumped from a window and ran from the house. Police said Prather later called from a neighbor’s home and surrounded to police.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.