New video shows arrest of Jacobian Brown after 2023 murder of teen

A Fayette County jury has convicted Jacobian Brown of murder in the death of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein, a Whitewater High School student, in a case that has drawn significant attention due to the circumstances surrounding the crime. Brown, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to life in prison.

FOX 5 has obtained new footage showing the arrest of Brown, which took place the day after the murder in February 2023. The video captures the tense moments when Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home for a disturbance. Brown reportedly fled to a nearby front yard before being apprehended.

Madison Gesswein

The jury found Brown guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, marking the conclusion of a year-and-a-half-long legal process. '

District Attorney Marie Broder stated that the evidence revealed Brown and two other 18-year-olds had entered the Peachtree City apartment of Gesswein, where the argument over text messages occurred. According to the DA, Brown fatally shot Gesswein in the head while she lay in bed.

The following day, Brown was detained by deputies at the scene of a separate disturbance. By this time, Peachtree City Police had already identified Brown and two other men as suspects in Gesswein's murder.

The prosecution presented evidence that the three men brought a gun and cleaning supplies to Gesswein’s apartment.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

In a statement to FOX 5, DA Broder expressed concern over the rise in youth violence, stating:

"Violence by young people is a growing concern across the state. My office is committed to the fight against violence in our communities, no matter the age of the offender."

The two other defendants in the case, Yeshua Mathis and Justus Smith, both 19, are expected to face trial next month.