New video released for fatal hit-n-run of 'family protector' in late September in Gainesville

Gainesville police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed a man described as a "family protector" on Sept. 25.

The police department posted a new video of the vehicle they believe is responsible to social media on Tuesday. It is a blue Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.

Omer Herman Lee Morris was walking near McEver Road and Spring Road in Gainesville when he was struck by a SUV that was pulling a trailer.

Morris' sister, Breeana Starling, says her brother deserves justice.

FAMILY'S PROTECTOR LEFT FOR DEAD IN GAINESVILLE AFTER HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER REFUSES TO STOP

The police department released a video at the time of the incident but the video did not show the suspected vehicle clearly. The new video shows the vehicle is blue instead of black. It is also possible to see what the trailer is carrying in the new video.

The police department is asking anyone with information to submit their tip online here.

