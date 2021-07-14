New mugshot released of suspect who sheriff says shot at Georgia deputies

article

Deputies in Lumpkin County have released a new mugshot of the man who investigators said fired multiple shots at deputies on Sunday.

Gerardo "Jerry" Jonathan Flowers, 29, of Gainesville, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Flowers, who investigators said was wanted out several jurisdictions including Lumpkin, Habersham, and Hall counties, fled from deputies in the Mount Olive Road area on Sunday. Deputies said he ditched his vehicle and ran into the woods. Several shots were fired at deputies, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said.

This prompted a massive manhunt effort of several agencies including the Georgia State Patrol's aviation unit and K-9 tracking teams on the ground. The public was alerted through social media to be on the lookout for Flowers and that he was "extremely dangerous."

Speaking on social media that evening, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said that Flowers had previously put a note out saying that he was trying to get officers to kill him.

Shortly after noon on Monday, the sheriff announced on Facebook that Flowers had been taken into custody.

Investigators said the aforementioned charges only stem from the incident on Sunday and added that more charges are forthcoming.

The exact charges Flowers for which Flowers was originally wanted have not been released.

