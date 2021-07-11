'Dangerous' suspect on the run after shooting at Georgia deputies, sheriff says

article

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot at police officers in Lumpkin County Sunday.

Officials say Gerardo "Jerry" Jonathan Flowers has charges pending in Lumpkin County and other charges in Hall and Habersham counties.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Flowers has fired multiple shots at deputies who came in contact with him.

After a chase, Flowers fled from his vehicle into the woods in the Mount Olive Road area.

Officials say Flowers is extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Deputies are surrounding the area and have tracking dogs on the ground.

If you live in the area, please lock up your home and call 911 if you see Flowers.

