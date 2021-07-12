Suspect who shot at Georgia deputies arrested after manhunt, sheriff says

article

After a night of searching, the manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspect has ended with his arrest.

Officials say Gerardo "Jerry" Jonathan Flowers has charges pending in Lumpkin County and other charges in Hall and Habersham counties.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Flowers fired multiple shots at deputies who came in contact with him Sunday.

After a chase, Flowers fled from his vehicle into the woods in the Mount Olive Road area.

Speaking on social media, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said that Flowers had previously put a note out saying that he was trying to get officers to kill him.

Shortly after noon on Monday, announced on Facebook that Flowers had been taken into custody.

"He is in custody so we will take care of him and hopefully get him in the right direction," Jarrard said.

Officials have not said what Flowers could be charged with at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.