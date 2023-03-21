New development in case of missing partially-paralyzed Newton County man

article

There's been a new development in the case of a missing partially-paralyzed Newton County man.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Melvin Cooksey has been missing since a house fire on Feb. 23 on Mote Road in Covington.

At the time, witnesses told deputies they saw a white hatchback vehicle leaving the scene shortly before the fire. Cooksey's family and friends have not seen or heard from him since.

On Tuesday morning, the Sheriff's Office released several photos of the car believed to have been involved and new information.

Although a license plate can clearly been seen on the car, the Sheriff's Office says that tag was stolen. It is believed that a man and woman were in the vehicle when it left Cooksey's neighborhood.

They are asking anyone who has possibly seen the vehicle of Cooksey to get in contact with their investigator at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.