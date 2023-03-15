Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Deputies continue searching for missing paralyzed Newton County man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Melvin Cooksey (Newton County Sheriffs Office)

COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities continue to search for a missing man who disappeared shortly before a house fire in Newton County.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Department, Melvin Cooksey has been missing since Feb. 23.

Deputies say that was the day they responded to a fire at a home on the 1400 block of Mote Road in Covington. Witnesses say that they saw a white hatchback vehicle leave the scene shortly before the fire. The vehicle's make and model are unknown.

 Since then, Cooksey's family and friends have not seen or heard from him, and they are concerned about his wellbeing.

Deputies say the missing man is paralyzed on his left side.

 If you have seen Cooskey or possibly know his location, call investigators at 678-625-1429 or by dialing 911.