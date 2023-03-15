Deputies continue searching for missing paralyzed Newton County man

article

Authorities continue to search for a missing man who disappeared shortly before a house fire in Newton County.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Department, Melvin Cooksey has been missing since Feb. 23.

Deputies say that was the day they responded to a fire at a home on the 1400 block of Mote Road in Covington. Witnesses say that they saw a white hatchback vehicle leave the scene shortly before the fire. The vehicle's make and model are unknown.

Since then, Cooksey's family and friends have not seen or heard from him, and they are concerned about his wellbeing.

Deputies say the missing man is paralyzed on his left side.

If you have seen Cooskey or possibly know his location, call investigators at 678-625-1429 or by dialing 911.