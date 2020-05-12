New Clayton County coronavirus testing site

Starting Tuesday, a new coronavirus testing site will open in Clayton County.

Clayton County's Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer the test at the Riverdale Town Center.

People don't need to be showing symptoms to get tested but they do need to register in advance. So, don't just show up, or else you'll end up getting turned away.

Just last weekend, Governor Brian Kemp urged all Georgians to get tested for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday morning, more than a 1/4 of a million tests have already been administered in the state, leading up over 34,000 positive results.

A little more than 6,000 Georgians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and of those 1,422 need to be admitted to the ICU.

Tragically the disease has claimed 1.444 lives in Georgia.

May 12, 2020 - Flyer sent out by the county

In Clayton County, they've had more than 900 positive tests, around 150 people hospitalized, and sadly 34 deaths.

Clayton has a majority African-American population and COVID-19 is hitting that community especially hard. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, around 12,000 African-Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus. A recent CDC study showed in March that 83% of all Georgians hospitalized by COVID-19 were African-Americans, who only make up 32% of the population.

The Clayton County testing site is open Monday through Friday.

To register you can log on to the County's website at Claytoncountyga.gov.

