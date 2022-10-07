Neighbors who saved Dacula family from blaze talk about jumping into action

It has been nearly a week since a Dacula home went up in flames.

Three people were inside and had no idea the house was on fire until some heroes jumped into action to save them.

The five friends were celebrating a birthday down the street last weekend when they saw what looked like fire. They went over to check it out and quickly realized they had to act, and the heroic moment was caught on camera.

"I thought it was just like a tiki torch, but then as I looked, the fire got larger and larger," said Bryan Bowden, one of the men who helped."

At the same time as Bowden banged on the front door, Lawrence Carter went around back and broke in.

As the fire grew, two people in the home got out, but a 78-year-old with mobility issues and on oxygen was still inside. They found him and carried him out.

"At that moment we didn't think about anything," said Hector Soto. "We felt we could do it and time was running out with somebody in there."

Doctors treated the man at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews arrived at around 8:14 p.m. Friday and saw the front of the two-story home on River Pass Court burning. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators say an electrical issue may have caused the fire.

A family member who was not home at the time calls the five men heroes.

"I'm so grateful for those people, you know it has always been a great neighborhood, everybody has always been so friendly," said Mykaela Adams.

The five friends saw something and acted, but they do not view themselves as heroes.

"I just hope someone does this for my family in need just go to the aid of somebody that can't help themselves in a situation like that," said Ted Cadet.

While they were happy to help, they hope they will not have to do it again.

"I'm not signing up for the fire department, that's not my forte, but I'm glad we were there to do something," said Norman Bowden.

Firefighters quickly responded and got the fire out in 20 minutes, but the damage was done.

The family says the home is a total loss and they did not have renters' insurance.

If you would like to help the family, click here.