Blaze devastates Dacula home overnight, fire officials say

A family of six was displaced when investigators said an electrical fire sparked in their cartage and spread to their porch at their Dacula home on Saturday night.

Five adults and a child lived there, and they're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and they're expected to recover. No one else reported injuries.

Crews arrived at around 8:14 p.m. Friday and saw the front of the two-story home on River Pass Court burning. Once the porch fire was out, firefighters went inside and extinguished interior flames.

Crews searched for people inside and used ladders on the front of the home.

Firefighters had gained control of the scene in about 20 minutes, officials said.

An assessment of the damage showed the front porch and attic were scorched and there were parts of the home that had moderate smoke and water damage.

The residents told firefighters three people were at home when neighbors told them about the fire. They tried to use a garden hose to put out the flames, but couldn't.

Smoke alarms didn't alert people inside the home because of their distance from where the initial fire broke out. Investigators learned a leaf blower was plugged into an extension cord in the corner of the garage from where security cameras showed the blaze appeared to start. Firefighters ruled the fire accidental.