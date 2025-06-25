Weather alert: Severe storms expected Wednesday afternoon as heat wave continues

The Brief The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring a weather system that is threatening to bring damaging winds and flooding to parts of Georgia. Several weather models suggest clusters of storms will pop up on Wednesday afternoon, mainly starting in North Carolina and spreading south into South Carolina and eastern Georgia. The storm advisory is on top of a Heat Advisory that is covering most of Georgia for the majority of Wednesday.



A storm system could bring heavy winds and a torrent of rain to parts of North Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.

This severe weather is on top of the Heat Advisory Warning blanketing most of the state.

What we know:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says that an unusual weather setup is unfolding across the Southeast today. We’ve got a mix of very warm, humid air near the ground and much cooler air higher up in the atmosphere. That combination, along with strong sunshine, is creating a lot of energy in the atmosphere — enough to fuel strong thunderstorms.

Even though there’s not a strong weather system to kick things off, several weather models suggest clusters of storms will pop up on Wednesday afternoon, mainly starting in North Carolina and spreading south into South Carolina and eastern Georgia.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday afternoon and night.

Winds high up in the atmosphere are fairly light, so these storms aren’t expected to be very organized. But don’t let that fool you — there’s still a decent chance that some storms could pack a punch, with damaging wind gusts possible, especially in areas under an enhanced risk.

The greatest risk will be damaging wings and heavy rain, which could cause flooding. If you see a roadway is flooded, do not drive through it.

As the storms push southwestward into Georgia this evening, the threat of strong, gusty winds will continue.

Heat Advisory continues in Georgia

What they're saying:

The storm advisory is on top of a Heat Advisory that is covering most of Georgia for the majority of Wednesday.

The advisory, which covers much of Georgia, is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values during the afternoon hours could again climb between 105 and 109 degrees.

What's next:

Temperatures will remain high throughout the week. Highs are forecast to hover in the low 90s through early next week, accompanied by elevated humidity and periodic afternoon storms — a typical summer pattern.



