Heat Advisory: Dangerous heat today through Wednesday night
ATLANTA - North Georgia is bracing for extreme heat, with a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s, but humidity will push the "feels like" temperatures to between 100 and 107 degrees.
What we know:
Today is expected to be the hottest and driest day of the week, with a forecast high of 98 degrees — just shy of the record of 99. While most areas will stay dry, a stray afternoon storm is possible.
Wednesday brings more heat and increased chances of scattered storms, especially after 4 p.m. A Level 1 risk has been issued for isolated downburst winds as a disturbance moves in from the east. Even with the storm chances, highs will remain in the 90s.
From Thursday onward, the region will return to a typical summer pattern: highs around 90 and daily chances for scattered afternoon storms.
Heat Safety Tips for People:
- Limit time outdoors during peak afternoon heat.
- Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and use sunscreen.
- Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors with air conditioning.
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a minute.
Keep Pets Safe in the Heat:
- Walk pets early in the morning or after sunset to avoid hot pavement.
- Make sure they have access to fresh water and shade throughout the day.
- Watch for signs of heat stress, including excessive panting, drooling, or lethargy.
- Avoid leaving pets outside for long periods, especially in direct sun.
Public Places with Air Conditioning
- Libraries – Quiet, free, and air-conditioned with seating and water fountains.
- Shopping malls – Large, cool areas where you can walk and rest.
- Movie theaters – A few hours of cool air and entertainment (discount matinees help).
- Community recreation centers or gyms – Some offer free access during heat waves.
- Museums – Often climate-controlled and may have free or low-cost admission days.
- Places of worship – Many churches, mosques, and synagogues welcome people inside during extreme weather.
Home Cooling Hacks
- Close blinds/curtains during the day to block sunlight and heat.
- Use fans strategically, placing a bowl of ice in front of them for a DIY air conditioner.
- Sleep low – heat rises, so stay on lower floors or even the floor itself.
- Take cool showers or baths to quickly lower body temperature.
- Limit appliance use (ovens, dryers, etc.) that add indoor heat.
- Unplug electronics that generate heat when not in use.
Outdoor Tips
- Seek shade in parks or wooded areas; even a slight breeze helps.
- Use splash pads or public fountains where allowed.
- Wear light, loose clothing and bring a hat or umbrella for shade.
- Mist yourself with water from a spray bottle and use cooling towels.
