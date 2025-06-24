Heat Advisory: Dangerous heat today through Wednesday night

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values between 100–107 degrees across North Georgia. Today will be the hottest and driest, with highs near 98; scattered storms and a risk for downburst winds are expected Wednesday afternoon. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, and protect pets from hot pavement and overheating.



North Georgia is bracing for extreme heat, with a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s, but humidity will push the "feels like" temperatures to between 100 and 107 degrees.

What we know:

Today is expected to be the hottest and driest day of the week, with a forecast high of 98 degrees — just shy of the record of 99. While most areas will stay dry, a stray afternoon storm is possible.

Wednesday brings more heat and increased chances of scattered storms, especially after 4 p.m. A Level 1 risk has been issued for isolated downburst winds as a disturbance moves in from the east. Even with the storm chances, highs will remain in the 90s.

From Thursday onward, the region will return to a typical summer pattern: highs around 90 and daily chances for scattered afternoon storms.

Heat Safety Tips for People:

Limit time outdoors during peak afternoon heat.

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and use sunscreen.

Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors with air conditioning.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a minute.

Keep Pets Safe in the Heat:

Walk pets early in the morning or after sunset to avoid hot pavement.

Make sure they have access to fresh water and shade throughout the day.

Watch for signs of heat stress, including excessive panting, drooling, or lethargy.

Avoid leaving pets outside for long periods, especially in direct sun.

Public Places with Air Conditioning

Libraries – Quiet, free, and air-conditioned with seating and water fountains.

Shopping malls – Large, cool areas where you can walk and rest.

Movie theaters – A few hours of cool air and entertainment (discount matinees help).

Community recreation centers or gyms – Some offer free access during heat waves.

Museums – Often climate-controlled and may have free or low-cost admission days.

Places of worship – Many churches, mosques, and synagogues welcome people inside during extreme weather.

Home Cooling Hacks

Close blinds/curtains during the day to block sunlight and heat.

Use fans strategically, placing a bowl of ice in front of them for a DIY air conditioner.

Sleep low – heat rises, so stay on lower floors or even the floor itself.

Take cool showers or baths to quickly lower body temperature.

Limit appliance use (ovens, dryers, etc.) that add indoor heat.

Unplug electronics that generate heat when not in use.

Outdoor Tips

Seek shade in parks or wooded areas; even a slight breeze helps.

Use splash pads or public fountains where allowed.

Wear light, loose clothing and bring a hat or umbrella for shade.

Mist yourself with water from a spray bottle and use cooling towels.

