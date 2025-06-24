Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory: Dangerous heat today through Wednesday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 9:13am EDT
Georgia
The day is starting just like Monday, but we're going to crank the temperatures up as we go into the afternoon.

The Brief

    • A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values between 100–107 degrees across North Georgia.
    • Today will be the hottest and driest, with highs near 98; scattered storms and a risk for downburst winds are expected Wednesday afternoon.
    • Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, and protect pets from hot pavement and overheating.

ATLANTA - North Georgia is bracing for extreme heat, with a Heat Advisory in effect from 1 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s, but humidity will push the "feels like" temperatures to between 100 and 107 degrees.

What we know:

Today is expected to be the hottest and driest day of the week, with a forecast high of 98 degrees — just shy of the record of 99. While most areas will stay dry, a stray afternoon storm is possible.

Wednesday brings more heat and increased chances of scattered storms, especially after 4 p.m. A Level 1 risk has been issued for isolated downburst winds as a disturbance moves in from the east. Even with the storm chances, highs will remain in the 90s.

From Thursday onward, the region will return to a typical summer pattern: highs around 90 and daily chances for scattered afternoon storms.

Heat Safety Tips for People:

  • Limit time outdoors during peak afternoon heat.
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and use sunscreen.
  • Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors with air conditioning.
  • Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a minute.

Keep Pets Safe in the Heat:

  • Walk pets early in the morning or after sunset to avoid hot pavement.
  • Make sure they have access to fresh water and shade throughout the day.
  • Watch for signs of heat stress, including excessive panting, drooling, or lethargy.
  • Avoid leaving pets outside for long periods, especially in direct sun.

Public Places with Air Conditioning

  • Libraries – Quiet, free, and air-conditioned with seating and water fountains.
  • Shopping malls – Large, cool areas where you can walk and rest.
  • Movie theaters – A few hours of cool air and entertainment (discount matinees help).
  • Community recreation centers or gyms – Some offer free access during heat waves.
  • Museums – Often climate-controlled and may have free or low-cost admission days.
  • Places of worship – Many churches, mosques, and synagogues welcome people inside during extreme weather.

Home Cooling Hacks

  • Close blinds/curtains during the day to block sunlight and heat.
  • Use fans strategically, placing a bowl of ice in front of them for a DIY air conditioner.
  • Sleep low – heat rises, so stay on lower floors or even the floor itself.
  • Take cool showers or baths to quickly lower body temperature.
  • Limit appliance use (ovens, dryers, etc.) that add indoor heat.
  • Unplug electronics that generate heat when not in use.

Outdoor Tips

  • Seek shade in parks or wooded areas; even a slight breeze helps.
  • Use splash pads or public fountains where allowed.
  • Wear light, loose clothing and bring a hat or umbrella for shade.
  • Mist yourself with water from a spray bottle and use cooling towels.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologists and National Weather Service. Tips gathered from a variety of sources and previous reporting. 

