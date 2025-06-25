Berry College, UGA named among most beautiful campuses in the nation

article

Two Georgia schools have earned national recognition for their stunning campuses, landing spots on Travel & Leisure’s newly released list of the 30 most beautiful colleges and universities in the United States.

What we know:

Berry College in Rome claimed the No. 2 ranking, praised for its vast 27,000-acre campus—the largest in the world. The publication highlighted the school’s English Gothic-style architecture, including landmarks like Ford Dining Hall, Ford Auditorium, and Mary Hall, along with its scenic mix of forests, fields, lakes, and mountains.

The University of Georgia, ranked No. 27, was recognized for its iconic campus features, such as the historic iron arch, the chapel bell, and the Founders Memorial Garden, which is home to more than 300 plant species.

Berry College was also featured earlier this year in U.S. News & World Report’s list of 25 most beautiful campuses, along with Georgia Tech, Mercer, and Spelman.