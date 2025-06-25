Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County

Berry College, UGA named among most beautiful campuses in the nation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2025 12:18pm EDT
Georgia
Courtesy of Berry College

The Brief

    • Berry College ranked No. 2 on Travel & Leisure’s list of the most beautiful college campuses, praised for its 27,000 acres and Gothic-inspired architecture.
    • The University of Georgia landed at No. 27, recognized for iconic features like the iron arch, chapel bell, and Founders Memorial Garden.
    • Berry College was also featured earlier this year in U.S. News & World Report’s list of 25 most beautiful campuses, along with Georgia Tech, Mercer, and Spelman.

ATLANTA - Two Georgia schools have earned national recognition for their stunning campuses, landing spots on Travel & Leisure’s newly released list of the 30 most beautiful colleges and universities in the United States.

What we know:

Berry College in Rome claimed the No. 2 ranking, praised for its vast 27,000-acre campus—the largest in the world. The publication highlighted the school’s English Gothic-style architecture, including landmarks like Ford Dining Hall, Ford Auditorium, and Mary Hall, along with its scenic mix of forests, fields, lakes, and mountains.

The University of Georgia, ranked No. 27, was recognized for its iconic campus features, such as the historic iron arch, the chapel bell, and the Founders Memorial Garden, which is home to more than 300 plant species.

Berry College was also featured earlier this year in U.S. News & World Report’s list of 25 most beautiful campuses, along with Georgia Tech, Mercer, and Spelman.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from Travel & Leisure and U.S. News & World Report (links above). 

