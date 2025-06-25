Expand / Collapse search
1 person critically injured, 3 pets killed in Snellville-area fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2025 12:30pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire Department 

The Brief

    • Firefighters rescued one critically injured adult from a burning home in unincorporated Snellville after the roof collapsed during initial rescue efforts.
    • Three dogs were found dead inside the home, while a cat suffering from smoke inhalation was treated with oxygen and taken for veterinary care.
    • The cause of the fire remains undetermined; no firefighters were injured during the response.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A house fire in unincorporated Snellville left one person critically injured and claimed the lives of three pets Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Round Stone Trail SW at 7:35 p.m. after several 911 calls reported that a home was engulfed in flames and that someone was possibly trapped inside. Crews arrived just three minutes later to find heavy fire at the rear of a single-family, split-level home.

Witnesses at the scene continued to report that a person remained inside the burning structure. Firefighters quickly launched an aggressive attack on the flames while simultaneously attempting to search for victims. However, their rescue efforts were briefly halted when the roof collapsed as they tried to access the second floor through a window. Crews were forced to retreat until the structure could be safely re-entered.

Once the fire was under control—shortly after 7:49 p.m.—firefighters resumed their search and located an adult victim inside the home. The individual was quickly pulled from the house and transported in critical condition to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center. Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services did not release the patient’s identity due to federal privacy regulations.

In addition to the injured resident, firefighters discovered three dogs that died in the fire. A cat suffering from smoke inhalation was given oxygen using a pet mask and later transferred to Gwinnett Animal Welfare & Enforcement for further veterinary treatment.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and has not yet been determined.

The Source

  • Information was provided by the Gwinnetty County Fire Department. 

