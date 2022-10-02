Quick-thinking neighbors save Dacula family from blaze

Heartbreak hit home for a Metro-Atlanta family after their house went up in flames. It happened Saturday night in Dacula.

BLAZE DEVASTATES DACULA HOME OVERNIGHT, FIRE OFFICIALS SAY

While that family is dealing with the loss of their home, they say they are grateful for some of their neighbors who jumped into action to save the family members inside.

A doorbell camera was rolling as a knock at the door started a potentially life-saving rescue as a fire burned on the front porch of a Dacula home within view of the camera.

Quick-thinking neighbors not only alerted the three people inside to the fire, but one neighbor went to the back door and broke in, eventually carrying out a 78-year-old with mobility issues.

"I've never been so thankful for somebody to break into my house before," said Mykaela Adams.

Adams lives at the home on River Pass Court but was not there Saturday night, instead, she watched in horror from her phone.

"At first I thought it was a home invasion or something, but I heard them say fire, and then when I looked over to the side of the video feed, I could see a glowing orb that looked like fire," she said.

Crews arrived at around 8:14 p.m. Friday and saw the front of the two-story home on River Pass Court burning. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Adams said the family has not been able to thank those neighbors yet, but they are grateful.

Firefighters quickly responded and got the fire out in 20 minutes, but the damage was already done to the memories housed inside.

"All the pictures we had lining the wall showing how much love runs through this family, you can see the shadows of them, but the pictures themselves are ruined," Adams said.

Adams says her grandfather was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

The family says they had another electrical fire at the home within the last two years.

"We have received so much support and so much help in the last day I just can't even put into words how grateful I am for the community that we have," Adams said.

The family says they do not have renters' insurance.

The Red Cross is helping out, but the family says once that help is done, they do not know where they will go.

If you would like to help the family, click here.