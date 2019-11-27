Nearly a dozen arrests in online child predator operation

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested nearly a dozen people in a month-long operation targeting online child predators.

Deputies said Operation Good Shepherd began in late October sweeping various social media and text messaging apps to pinpoint possible perpetrators wanting to speak with underage individuals. Eventually, 10 people, ranging from 24 to 47, living from Cleveland, Georgia to Lilburn, Georgia were identified.

Investigators said offenses range from the suspects offering money to the undercover deputies in exchange for sexual favors, sending obscene images and describing sex acts.

With the help of Floyd County Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in Hall County said they arrested all ten over the course of the last week.

“I’m very proud of the efforts of our own Criminal Investigations Division in heading up and executing this operation,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “I’m confident the hard work of our team and partner agencies in this effort will make the community safer for our children.”

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Those taken into custody were:

Patrick C. Reese, 32, of Flowery Branch arrested in Floyd County by the Floyd County Police Department on Nov. 21. Reese was charged with sexual exploitation of children and aggravated child molestation, criminal attempt.

Advertisement

Alan Alberto Rojas (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Alan Alberto Rojas, 24, of Lilburn was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with child molestation, criminal attempt, aggravated child molestation, criminal attempt, obscene material, furnish electronically to a minor, enticing a child online, and human trafficking.

Cynthia Lynn Michelle Lloyd, 25, of Gainesville, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with prostitution.

Patricia Erica Burt (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Patricia Erica Burt, 37, of Cumming was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with prostitution and human trafficking.

Michael Ryan Jewell (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Michael Ryan Jewell, 35, of Buford, was arrested Nov. 25 on charges of sexual exploitation of children. He was released from the Hall County Jail on Tuesday on a $5.700 bond.

Christopher Alan Hoover (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Christopher Alan Hoover, 33, of Jasper, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with five counts of enticing a child online, sexual exploitation of children, and pandering by compulsion.

Colt David Clemmer (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Colt David Clemmer, 33, of Talmo, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Matthew David Ingram (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Matthew David Ingram, 34, of Gainesville, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

William David Gowdy, 40, of Cumming, was arrested in Forsyth County by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 26 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and electronic enticement of a minor.