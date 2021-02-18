NBA releases details for the 2021 All-Star game in Atlanta

The National Basketball Association announced Thursday details surrounding the upcoming 2021 All-Star game, which will be held at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

The game will take place on March 7 and all surrounding events are set for one night instead of the traditional weekend full slate of events.

The slam dunk competition will happen during halftime of the All-Star game versus the usual Saturday night before the game.

Also, the skills challenge and three point contest will be included on the same night as the All-Star game.

The NBA says strict protocols will be in place for the All-Star events; players will be allowed a very limited number of guests, all participants must travel to Atlanta by private car or plane, and for the most part players will be allowed to leave their hotels only for All-Star events at the arena.

Tickets will not be sold.

During past All-Star weekends, tens of thousands of fans are attracted to the host city for the game, parties, and atmosphere.

The NBA and the National Players Association agreed to contribute over $2.5 million toward HBCU’s. Those funds will also be used to raise awareness around equal access to COVID-19 treatment and vaccinations.

In a statement Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French, Jr. said the following:

"The Clark Atlanta University community is incredibly excited to be a part of NBA All-Star 2021.The night will provide a unique opportunity not only to celebrate the accomplishments of our students, faculty and alumni, but also to share the rich history and essential contributions of our institution and other HBCUs with a global audience."

