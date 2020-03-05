NBA player loses new SUV, 2 guns in 30-second slider theft in Buckhead

An NBA player lost a new SUV and two guns inside during a theft that took 30 seconds.

The car crime was one of 25 since last November that has created headaches for Buckhead officers, all taking place at and around West Paces and Northside Drive.

The intersection is a popular spot for shopping, restaurants or simply a conversation over coffee.

It is an area of predominantly wealthy residents who one local merchant believes have a false sense of security.

"They drive the expensive cars and often don't protect their vehicles when they get out," said a man who works in the area. "They just don't think anything is going to happen."

"We are tired of it," the employee continued. "My car has been broken into and those of us who work here are getting paranoid about leaving our car parked for an entire shift."

Police would like to solve all the crimes, especially the one that left the NBA player without a ride. Those two firearms that were taken were fully loaded and police want to get them off the streets.