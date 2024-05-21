Nathan Wade attends DA Fani Willis victory party

article

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claimed victory Tuesday night in her Democratic primary, former special prosecutor Nathan Wade was watching in the audience.

In March, Wade resigned from his role as special prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case after admitting to having a romantic affair with Willis during his tenure. Scott McAfee, the judge presiding over the Trump election case, said because of their affair, Willis or Wade had to recuse themselves.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the 14 others accused in the alleged illegal scheme to overturn Trump's narrow loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, asked Judge McAfee to dismiss the case based upon the relationship, claiming Willis and Wade benefited financially from the relationship in the form of lavish vacations the two went on using funds his firm received for working the case. According to reports, Wade was also paid more than other prosecutors in the same case.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Wade was hired in 2021 and helped Willis obtain an indictment in August against Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in an alleged illegal scheme to overturn Trump's narrow loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four people have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the 14 others who remain have pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Wade’s estranged wife filed court documents claiming he failed to pay spousal support since resigning.

Earlier this month, Wade defended his workplace romance with WIllis, calling it as "American as apple pie."

Willis won her primary on Tuesday with just under 90% of the vote.