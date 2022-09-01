Nappy Roots rapper recovering from attempted kidnapping, shooting

Nappy Roots Rapper Scales said he is on the mend and eager to return to work after being shot and kidnapped during an armed robbery in August. The rap group shared a photo which was taken during their performance in Kentucky Saturday. It was Scales' first time on stage since the shooting.

"I was so caught in the moment performing in Kentucky," Scales told reporters. "I threw my crutches away."

Scales is still recovering from his leg wound, but is eager to return to work at Atlantucky Brewery in Atanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood alongside fellow group member and business partner Skinny.

"I'm doing great," Scales said. "I'm doing good thanks to the support from my brother and the rest of the team. So much support, so much love has helped me get through it, me and my wife."

The two men who ambushed Scales as he was closing up the restaurant for the night last month are still at large. They forced Scales into his own vehicle that night, and ordered him to drive to his Hapeville residence.

"I truly believe it was a random event," said Scales, "by some guys bad characters in the neighborhood."

He made a break for it before they got there, and was shot in the leg while making his escape as he tussled with his assailants.

"It was a bad situation," said Scales. "I wanted to make sure my family was ok. That was what was going through my head, staying alive at that point."

While Atlanta police and Hapeville police search for the suspects, Scales is ready to move past the frightening ordeal, and return to his second passion brewing craft beer.

He hopes to return to work at the brewery in about a week.

