Your first look inside Atlantucky Brewing from Nappy Roots

You already know the members of Grammy-nominated Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots are passionate about making music. But it turns out, they’re equally passionate about making beer. And now, after years of collaborating with local breweries here in metro Atlanta, they’re ready to welcome fans to their very own taproom and brewery here in Atlanta.

This morning, we got a first look inside Atlantucky, located in Castleberry Hill near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The brewery is a longtime dream of group members Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, and Ron Clutch, who started home brewing years ago and have previously collaborated on beers with local breweries including Monday Night Brewing and Cherry Street Brewing.

Atlantucky will officially open to the public next Friday, Feb. 4 and will feature a selection of beer along with regular food pop-ups and live performances.

Atlantucky is located at 170 Northside Drive Southwest, and regular hours will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information on the brewery, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hanging with the music and craft beer pioneers!

