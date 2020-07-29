Nappy Roots and Cherry Street Brewing serve up a taste of 'GA'

Members of the Grammy-nominated band Nappy Roots have already perfected the recipe for making memorable music, with a list of hits stretching back to 2002’s “Awnaw.” But over the past several years, they’ve also been busy with mixing and mastering of a different kind, brewing up beers of their own and partnering with some of the region’s best craft breweries.

The group’s latest release is a limited-edition American IPA called “On My Way to GA,” produced with Cherry Street Brewing. Released last week, the beer — which is named after a song from the group’s 2008 album "The Humdinger" — is available both in cans and on tap at Cherry Street’s Halcyon Brewpub in Alpharetta and Vickery Restaurant & Taproom in Cumming. So, what does it taste like? Well, given the beer’s name, it shouldn’t surprise you that it’s been infused with peaches.

Nappy Roots formed back in the 1990s when group members were attending Western Kentucky University; their big-label debut album "Watermelon, Chicken & Grits" hit store shelves in 2002, scoring the group a pair of Grammy nominations. The group’s latest single, called “Backroads,” was released earlier this month, and members are currently developing a reality show based around their interest in brewing — something which dates back to the creation of their own home brewery, called "Atlantucky."

Cherry Street Brewing, meanwhile, has won several awards of its own, including being named 2017 US Beer Open Grand National Champions. What started as a homebrewing club now encompasses two locations and serves up a large selection of original brews.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a taste of “On My Way to GA” — so we spent the morning with Nappy Roots and the team behind Cherry Street Brewing, learning more about the collaboration and doing a little taste-testing.

