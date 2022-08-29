911 call suggests Nappy Roots Fish Scales kidnapping, shooting may be 'inside job'

Newly released 911 audio suggests the kidnappings and shooting that wounded Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales may have been an inside job.

According to records from the Atlanta Police Department, Melvin Adams, who is better known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantatucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood when an armed robber pointed a gun at him and forced him back inside the business while demanding money.

Police said Adams was then forced into his SUV and made to drive to Hapeville. Investigators say Adams tried to escape and was shot during a struggle.

NAPPY ROOTS MEMBER FISH SCALES STAYING POSITIVE AFTER KIDNAPPING, SHOOTING

Before the robbery happened, a friend who was with the artist says he was robbed by the same men first and called 911 outside the brewery when the robbery was happening.

TMZ reports that the friend said he saw the suspect talking on a phone during a robbery and may have been getting cues on where the money was located in the brewery.

"Obviously this is an inside job - someone who used to work here, somebody who knows a lot about what's going on," the friend told police in the 911 recording. "Because he was talking to someone on the phone when he was robbing me."

TMZ also reports Scales Adams officers he had been dealing with a disgruntled employee less than a year ago, but didn't name the person. He also said he suspected one of the robbers was trying to disguise their voice.

Officers are still searching for the suspects as Adams continues his recovery.

If you have any information about the robbery or shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

Nappy Roots members, popular songs

Skinny and Fish Scales are two of the band's original members, in addition to B. Stille, Ron Clutch, R. Prophet and Big V.

The band has been nominated for multiple Grammys, including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song "Po' Folks" and Best Long Form Music Video for "The World According To Nappy."

"Po' Folks" has been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube.