Nappy Roots member Fish Scales staying positive after being kidnapped, shot

Fish Scales of the popular Atlanta-based music group Nappy Roots is on the mend.

He said he's promising to return to the public eye soon after police said he was kidnapped at his Atlanta brewery and shot when he tried to escape last week.

Atlanta police said two suspect forced him into his SUV at gunpoint at Atlantatucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. He was shot while trying to escape.

On Instagram, Scales said he is planning his return to making music and craft beer. He thanked fans for their support and positive thoughts while he recovers from his injuries.

Skinny DeVille, a member of the Grammy-nominated band Nappy Roots, told reporters waking up to news that his band mate and business partner had been kidnapped and shot was "heartbreaking."

Fish Scales of Nappy Roots kidnapped, shot

Police are searching for suspects in the armed robbery and kidnapping near Atlantucky Brewing.

Investigators said at least two people robbed someone near the brewery before forcing brewery co-owner Melvin Adams, better known by his stage name Fish Scales, into his SUV and driving to Hapeville.

Police said Fish Scales tried to escape and was shot during a struggle.

Nappy Roots members, popular songs

Skinny and Fish Scales are two of the band's original members, in addition to B. Stille, Ron Clutch, R. Prophet and Big V.

The band has been nominated for multiple Grammys, including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song "Po' Folks" and Best Long Form Music Video for "The World According To Nappy."

"Po' Folks" has been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube.