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2 teens shot, killed in South Fulton; police search for shooter

By
Updated  March 17, 2026 10:13pm EDT
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

South Fulton police investigate a shooting that left two teens injured on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

The Brief

    • Two teens were shot and killed in South Fulton on Tuesday night.
    • The pair were found injured before they were rushed to the hospital where they died. 
    • Police are on scene searching for the suspected shooter.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday evening and later died. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Fortune Point in the Cooks Landing subdivision around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Responding police found two teens had been shot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they died. 

Authorities are on the scene searching for the suspected shooter. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

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South Fulton police investigate a shooting that left two teens injured on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified what led to the gunfire.

The victims have not been publicly identified. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the South Fulton Police Department. 

South FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews