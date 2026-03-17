2 teens shot, killed in South Fulton; police search for shooter
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday evening and later died.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Fortune Point in the Cooks Landing subdivision around 8:30 p.m., police said.
Responding police found two teens had been shot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they died.
Authorities are on the scene searching for the suspected shooter.
An investigation is ongoing.
South Fulton police investigate a shooting that left two teens injured on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 News)
What we don't know:
Investigators have not identified what led to the gunfire.
The victims have not been publicly identified.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the South Fulton Police Department.