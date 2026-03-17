2 teens shot, killed in South Fulton; police search for shooter

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The Brief Two teens were shot and killed in South Fulton on Tuesday night. The pair were found injured before they were rushed to the hospital where they died. Police are on scene searching for the suspected shooter.



South Fulton police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday evening and later died.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Fortune Point in the Cooks Landing subdivision around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Responding police found two teens had been shot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Authorities are on the scene searching for the suspected shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ South Fulton police investigate a shooting that left two teens injured on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified what led to the gunfire.

The victims have not been publicly identified.